'Extremists trying to create revolt...': Kerala CM slams attempts to destroy peace in society in name of religion

THRISSUR: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday criticised attempts to destroy peace and joy in society in the name of religion, referring to the attack on Christmas carol singers and the cancellation of holidays for Christmas.

Speaking after inaugurating the 64th Kerala School Arts Festival, the Chief Minister exhorted that art should be used as a weapon against the rioters in the country.

"Even the Christmas Carols in various parts of the country were attacked. Extremists are trying to create revolt in the name of religion across the country. In such a scenario, the artists of this generation should uphold themselves by pursuing all artforms despite the religious or communal differences," he noted.