KC(M) to avoid split over alliance shift buzz; Joseph softens stance

KOTTAYAM: Amid heightened speculation over a possible return of Kerala Congress (M) to the UDF, with the backing of Congress High Command, party chairman Jose K Mani on Tuesday sought to quell the buzz, indicating through a social media post that the party would continue with the LDF.
Even as the developments triggered renewed chatter in political circles, the rival Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph appeared to soften its position. Party executive chairman Mons Joseph said his faction had never opposed the prospect of KC (M) rejoining the UDF, signalling a more conciliatory stance.
Jose, however, played down talk of internal dissent within his party, dismissing speculation sparked by cryptic ‘thudarum’ (to be continued) Facebook posts by party MLAs Roshy Augustine and Pramod Narayan. While stopping short of categorically denying that discussions were under way following the UDF’s reported invitation, Jose said the party would move forward in unity.
He issued the clarification after the MLAs’ posts fuelled rumours of a potential vertical split in KC (M) over the question of switching alliances. Party sources, however, maintained that there was no rift and that the leadership remained firmly in control of the situation.
Jose also addressed speculation surrounding his absence from the LDF government’s satyagraha in Thiruvananthapuram, attributing it to unavoidable personal commitments.
“We have consistently reiterated our political alignment with the Left Front. My absence from the LDF protests was due to necessary travel outside Kerala for personal reasons, which I communicated to coalition leaders in advance. Furthermore, all party MLAs participated in the protests. Therefore, external discussions about the party’s political stance are irrelevant,” he stated.
Simultaneously, despite some reservations, the KC (Joseph) faction is understood to have decided to accommodate the Congress High Command’s initiative to bring KC (M) into the UDF. Addressing mediapersons in Kottayam on Tuesday, Joseph faction leader Mons Joseph said Kerala Congress has never objected to the inclusion of KC (M) in the UDF. He added that the party’s stance on the inclusion of new members into the coalition would be communicated to the UDF if discussions on the matter were to be initiated.
“Currently, there are no ongoing discussions within the UDF about including new members. Party chairman P J Joseph will reveal the party’s stance when the UDF leadership raises this issue in a coalition meeting,” he said.
Mons further asserted that the UDF has demonstrated its political strength in the Central Travancore districts during both parliamentary and local body elections, even in the absence of KC (M). “UDF has made significant achievements in all the elections after KC (M) left the UDF. If we examine the local body election results, KC (Joseph) has more members in local bodies than KC (M). Current political landscape indicates that UDF can secure victories even without KC (M),” he said.
He added that KC (Joseph) does not want to comment on backdoor discussions regarding KC (M) entry into the UDF. KDP leader Mani C Kappen has already maintained that he has no issues in KC (M) returning to UDF, but stated that he would not hand over Pala seat to anyone.