KC(M) to avoid split over alliance shift buzz; Joseph softens stance

KOTTAYAM: Amid heightened speculation over a possible return of Kerala Congress (M) to the UDF, with the backing of Congress High Command, party chairman Jose K Mani on Tuesday sought to quell the buzz, indicating through a social media post that the party would continue with the LDF.

Even as the developments triggered renewed chatter in political circles, the rival Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph appeared to soften its position. Party executive chairman Mons Joseph said his faction had never opposed the prospect of KC (M) rejoining the UDF, signalling a more conciliatory stance.

Jose, however, played down talk of internal dissent within his party, dismissing speculation sparked by cryptic ‘thudarum’ (to be continued) Facebook posts by party MLAs Roshy Augustine and Pramod Narayan. While stopping short of categorically denying that discussions were under way following the UDF’s reported invitation, Jose said the party would move forward in unity.

He issued the clarification after the MLAs’ posts fuelled rumours of a potential vertical split in KC (M) over the question of switching alliances. Party sources, however, maintained that there was no rift and that the leadership remained firmly in control of the situation.

Jose also addressed speculation surrounding his absence from the LDF government’s satyagraha in Thiruvananthapuram, attributing it to unavoidable personal commitments.