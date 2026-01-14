‘Kumbh Mela’: Stop memo issued against work on banks of Bharathapuzha

THRISSUR: A stop memo issued by the Thirunavaya village officer has triggered a standoff over the proposed ‘Kumbh Mela’ on the banks of the Bharathapuzha, with the organisers asserting that the event will go ahead as scheduled.
Mahamandaleshwar Swami Anandavanam Bharathi, who is spearheading the initiative, said the organisers “would not step” back despite the order halting construction activities at the site.
Kerala’s first Kumbh Mela-style festival is slated to be held from January 18 to February 3, 2026, at Thirunavaya, reviving the ancient Maha Makham tradition.
“When a large gathering is expected, basic infrastructure is essential. We had submitted applications and communicated everything to the authorities for permission to carry out preliminary construction work on the riverbank,” Swami Anandavanam told TNIE. He said no objections were raised at the time.
“In fact, the district administration asked us to proceed with the work, saying formal permission might be delayed due to the model code of conduct for local body elections. Nearly 70% of the work has now been completed. Suddenly, a stop memo was issued and the work was stalled,” he said.
Swami Anandavanam said the religious gathering and rituals associated with the Kumbh Mela will take place irrespective of administrative hurdles.
“Yajnas and yagas have always been an integral part of Maha Makham. In ancient times, the festival even concluded with the selection of a new king. It is our religious right to congregate for spiritual pursuits, and nothing can stop that,” he said, adding that several eminent personalities, including the Kerala Governor, had agreed to attend the event.
The district administration in Malappuram, however, clarified that the stop memo pertains only to construction activities that allegedly violated existing environmental norms. Officials said the action was taken against the use of heavy machinery, such as earthmovers, and the levelling of the riverbank, which are prohibited under rules aimed at conserving the Bharathapuzha. The authorities maintained that the order does not bar the religious event itself, but only unauthorised work along the river.
Historically, Maha Makham was conducted at Thirunavaya during the reign of Cheraman Perumal and was held once every 12 years. Considered the southern equivalent of the Kumbh Mela in north India, the ritual gathering later continued in Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu. The upcoming festival is being organised under the supervision of the Swami Anandavanam Bharathi-led Juna Akhara -- the largest monastic order in India and one of the principal bodies associated with the Kumbh Mela.
‘Order doesn’t bar event’
Malappuram district administration clarified that the stop memo pertains only to construction activities – the use of heavy machinery, such as earthmovers, and the levelling of the riverbank – which are prohibited under rules aimed at conserving the Bharathapuzha. Authorities maintained that the order does not bar the religious event itself, but only unauthorised work along the river