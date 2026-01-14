Only 27.8% classrooms in Kerala government, aided schools inclusive, education dept report shows

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s classrooms have a long way to go when it comes to inclusive education. As of now, just 27.8% of classrooms in Kerala’s government and aided schools are inclusive. Going by an internal study by the general education department, over 70% lack the facility to accommodate children with special needs.
The draft report based on the study by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), was extensively discussed by the curriculum steering committee, and changes are expected from the next academic year. However, a final decision is likely only by late January after the school Kalolsavam, sources said.
The study also says half the classrooms in government and aided schools have a seating arrangement that supports low democratic and active participation of students. To remedy this, it recommends multiple seating setups – U, H, semicircle, slanting, conference table, parallel models, to name a few – that schools can choose from. ‘U’ or horseshoe-shaped seating is most recommended for classes with up to 20 students.
The study also recommends that the long-term solution to improve overall efficacy of learning experience is the setting up of subject-specific classrooms, in which students sit in groups with the required learning equipment, converting each class into a subject lab. It also recommends promoting personal lockers for students and dynamic classrooms to ensure a more democratic atmosphere than those with fixed seats.
Another report the SCERT placed before the steering committee found that a majority of children, teachers and parents believe their school bags are overweight. As many as 27.10% students said they feel demotivated to attend school as a result. Taking into account potential health issues in children, the SCERT has put forward various recommendations, including a preference for worksheets over book homework, digital assignment submissions, promotion of bagless days in schools, and the like.
Speaking about the reports, a senior general education department official said the low percentage of inclusive classrooms is disappointing, as a key budget share of the department for the past three years was aimed at making schools more inclusive.