Only 27.8% classrooms in Kerala government, aided schools inclusive, education dept report shows

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s classrooms have a long way to go when it comes to inclusive education. As of now, just 27.8% of classrooms in Kerala’s government and aided schools are inclusive. Going by an internal study by the general education department, over 70% lack the facility to accommodate children with special needs.

The draft report based on the study by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), was extensively discussed by the curriculum steering committee, and changes are expected from the next academic year. However, a final decision is likely only by late January after the school Kalolsavam, sources said.

The study also says half the classrooms in government and aided schools have a seating arrangement that supports low democratic and active participation of students. To remedy this, it recommends multiple seating setups – U, H, semicircle, slanting, conference table, parallel models, to name a few – that schools can choose from. ‘U’ or horseshoe-shaped seating is most recommended for classes with up to 20 students.