Smugglers shift to drugs, electronics; ditch gold as prices soar high

KOCHI: With gold prices soaring to dizzying heights, even smugglers seem to be doing the math, and walking away! As the yellow metal turns too expensive for both the common man and the underworld, smuggling syndicates are quietly swapping gold for ‘more lucrative’ goods.

A sharp cut in import duty, coupled with soaring market prices, has flipped the risk-reward equation, pushing organised rackets to pivot towards drugs, foreign cigarettes, and high-value electronic gadgets, according to senior customs and intelligence officials.

For years, rising gold prices made smuggling lucrative. That logic no longer holds. With the 2025 Union Budget slashing gold import duty from 15% to 6%, profits have thinned dramatically while the stakes have risen steeply.

“Today, 1 kg of 24-carat gold costs around Rs 1.4 crore. Earlier, a smuggler could pocket up to Rs 20 lakh per kg. Now, if that consignment is intercepted, the loss can cross Rs 1.6 crore. The profit at the current rate is around Rs 5 lakh for 1 kg of gold. So it’s simply not worth the gamble,” a source said.

The shift is already visible in seizure trends. During peak travel seasons — April-May and January-December — customs and allied agencies earlier seized nearly 50 kg of gold a month at Kochi airport. This year, the agencies expect that figure to plunge to around 5 kg.