Thivananthapuram school takes up the ‘Yakshagana’ challenge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mastering Yakshagana is no joke. Featuring loud costumes and energetic steps, the dance drama from Karnataka, pitted as a distant cousin of Japanese Kabuki and Kerala’s own folk arts, is more an emotion than an art form.

Perhaps, due to the immense training it requires and the cost involved, schools in the capital have steered clear of the vibrant art form, a group item in state school arts festivals, since 2020.

That changes this year. One school from Thiruvananthapuram, the SKVHSS at Nanniyode in Palode, is sending a seven-member Yakshagana team for the 64th Kerala State School Arts Festival that begins in Thrissur on January 14.

“Managing the expenses was hard,” said Aneesh M S, a teacher who is coordinating the students’ preparations for the festival with the help of colleague Arjun M B. “The trainer was roped in from Kasaragod, and the costumes and other props cost us over `2 lakh. However, we wanted to do this. We wanted to send our kids for the event.”

The school is also sending the maximum number of participants — 118 — to the fest. “That is twice the participants from last year,” said Aneesh, on his way to Thrissur with the students. The Nanniyode school was in news last year for its steely resolve to make the arts fest accessible to its students, most of whom hail from economically-weaker families in the predominantly tribal belt of the district.