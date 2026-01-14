Vigilance Court grant persmission to arrest thantri Rajeevaru in Sabarimala dwarapalaka idols case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In yet another blow to Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, the Vigilance Court in Kollam on Tuesday granted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) permission to arraign him in the dwarapalaka idol gold misappropriation case as well. The SIT, which produced documents allegedly revealing Rajeevaru’s role in the second case, was granted permission by the court to record his arrest in the Poojappura sub-jail.

Currently, Rajeevaru is an accused in the case pertaining to the alleged misappropriation of door-frame gold. Meanwhile, the court has postponed the hearing on Rajeevaru’s bail petition to January 19.The SIT had earlier informed the court via a remand report that the thantri’s role came under scrutiny after he signed a mahazar prepared by Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials, which recorded gold-clad plates as copper plates.

The report also referred to the duties of the thantri as laid down in the TDB Manual. Investigators noted that the remuneration received by the thantri from the devaswom board is termed “Paditharam” and is a salary, not dakshina, and hence he could be charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act. As per the TDB manual, a thantri holds responsibilities similar to those of an assistant commissioner, and is therefore accountable for the protection and upkeep of temple assets.

The SIT alleged that the thantri failed to discharge this responsibility and instead gave a “silent nod” to prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti to remove door frames from the temple. The SIT argued that the thantri gave his tacit approval in the dwarapalaka idol case as well.