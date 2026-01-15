Brain-dead Kerala teen’s organs donated; kidney flown on commercial flight in state first

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seventeen-year-old Ayona Monson, who sustained critical injuries after jumping from the third floor of Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School in Payyavoor on Monday, has become the state’s latest organ donor.

Following doctors’ declaration of brain death on Thursday, her family consented to donate her organs, which will now give new life to patients in Thalassery, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram.

In a first for Kerala, one of Ayona’s kidneys was transported to the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram aboard an Indigo domestic flight. Her other kidney was allocated to a patient at MIMS Hospital, while her liver was sent to Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode. The corneas were handed over to the Government Medical College, Kozhikode.

To ensure swift passage, the police facilitated green corridors, enabling vehicles carrying the organs to move quickly and without obstruction.