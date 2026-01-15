INTERVIEW | 'I was sidelined within CPM,' says Aisha Potty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three-time Kottarakkara MLA Aisha Potty, who ended her three-decade-long association with the CPM by joining the Congress on Tuesday, said she was being sidelined by the left party. In an interview to TNIE, she blamed leaders, including K N Balagopal, for deliberately neglecting her.
What made you leave the CPM?
I have been part of the CPM for a long time. I worked hard to ensure the victory of the candidate who replaced me. After that I was being deliberately ignored. My name wouldn’t figure even in the notices of projects that I was instrumental in introducing. It became evident that there was no space in the party for me anymore.
Did you speak to the party leadership?
I took it up with the minister (KN Balagopal) himself. I worked hard to ensure his win with a bigger majority; and he became a minister. It felt like a move to erase any recognition as a former MLA. Is it right to sideline those who have done so much for the party? Doesn’t that amount to class betrayal?
Was it only on the part of Balagopal, or did others too have the same approach?
There are a number of decision-makers in the party. I still don’t know why I was being sidelined. I have always been in the midst of people, yet I continued to be ignored. I raised this aspect many a time...maybe they wanted to establish that I was a nobody.
Did you take it up with the leadership or the CM?
Not with the CM. But whenever anyone in the leadership contacted me, I did take it up. But all they did was advise me to not take such a stubborn stance. When I kept away, numerous people -- both from the Congress and other parties -- contacted me. But I didn’t take a decision then.
How did the party cadre respond?
Many people told me not to stay away from active politics. Most of them are good comrades. A few decision-makers are behind such moves. Since I wanted a good platform to work with the masses, I chose this, when the opportunity arose.
Did you raise the issue with M V Govindan or Kodiyeri?
When Kodiyeri was alive, I could’ve approached him for anything. I stopped working with the Mahila Association after a bitter experience. Even then, I involved myself with all the mass and class organisations. I gradually realised that I had no space in the party. If what I did was class betrayal, what about Sobhana George and Sarin who moved to the CPM? What can their actions be termed as?
Rumours are rampant about you being named UDF’s Kottarakkara candidate?
As of now, no such decision has been taken.
Who was the Congress leader who contacted you?
Many seniors, including the leader of opposition and others, extended an invite to join them.
Did you get any offer from the BJP, too?
I wouldn’t want to disclose that. It’s true that when I was inactive in the CPM, I did get offers from others.