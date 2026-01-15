INTERVIEW | 'I was sidelined within CPM,' says Aisha Potty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three-time Kottarakkara MLA Aisha Potty, who ended her three-decade-long association with the CPM by joining the Congress on Tuesday, said she was being sidelined by the left party. In an interview to TNIE, she blamed leaders, including K N Balagopal, for deliberately neglecting her.

What made you leave the CPM?

I have been part of the CPM for a long time. I worked hard to ensure the victory of the candidate who replaced me. After that I was being deliberately ignored. My name wouldn’t figure even in the notices of projects that I was instrumental in introducing. It became evident that there was no space in the party for me anymore.

Did you speak to the party leadership?

I took it up with the minister (KN Balagopal) himself. I worked hard to ensure his win with a bigger majority; and he became a minister. It felt like a move to erase any recognition as a former MLA. Is it right to sideline those who have done so much for the party? Doesn’t that amount to class betrayal?

Was it only on the part of Balagopal, or did others too have the same approach?

There are a number of decision-makers in the party. I still don’t know why I was being sidelined. I have always been in the midst of people, yet I continued to be ignored. I raised this aspect many a time...maybe they wanted to establish that I was a nobody.