Kerala School Arts Fest: For this full-time policeman, part-time playwright, stage is an extension of life

KOCHI: On Thursday morning, amid the colour, chaos and cadence of the Kerala School Kalolsavam, a policeman will slip quietly into the audience. He will not enforce order or keep watch — but will witness the performance of his wards.
Sunil Chandiroor, a civil police officer with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), will arrive at the kalolsavam venue straight from duty. For him, the festival is not just a cultural spectacle but a deeply personal moment: Two plays written and directed by him will be performed by students he trained in his precious free time.
He joined the police force in 2003, but long before the uniform became part of his identity, theatre had claimed his heart.
Reading plays, writing scripts and watching performances were hobbies he never outgrew; passions he quietly nurtured alongside a demanding career in law enforcement.
The Chandiroor, Alappuzha, native’s journey as a mentor began unexpectedly around 11 years ago. A teacher, impressed by a social-awareness skit staged by Kerala Police, approached him with a simple question: Would you train schoolchildren for a drama competition? Sunil did not hesitate. He wrote a play, trained the students and watched them perform. Cherthala Government Girls High School became the first chapter in a journey that would later stretch across schools in Cherthala, Ernakulam and Kottayam.
Within the force, Sunil’s dual life is an open secret. Colleagues fondly call him ‘Kakkikkullile Kalakaran’ — the artist in khaki.
He says the encouragement of seniors and fellow officers made all the difference. “I train students during my break time. My official work has never suffered because of it,” he says. Over the past decade, several teams he trained have gone on to perform at the kalolsavam.
This year, the achievement has been especially sweet. Both teams trained by Sunil have qualified for the festival. St Teresa’s Girls High School, Ernakulam, will present ‘Vedan’ (Hunter), while Mount Carmel High School, Kottayam, will stage ‘Cycle’. Both plays, rooted in contemporary issues, reflect Sunil’s belief that theatre must speak to the times it is staged in.
Duty, however, does not loosen its grip easily. Sunil could not be with his teams during rehearsal on Wednesday, but friends who share his passion stepped in to guide the students. “I dont like to stay away from work, and my absence won’t affect them,” he says with quiet confidence. “I will be there when it matters — to watch them perform.”
For Sunil, the kalolsavam is not about trophies. “This festival gives young talents a stage of their own. Performing here is an achievement in itself,” he says.
The son of a politician and a homemaker, Sunil says his parents always encouraged his artistic side, teaching him that passion need not be sacrificed at the altar of responsibility.As the curtains rise and the lights dim on Thursday, the audience will be treated to several plays unfolding on stage. Somewhere among them will be a policeman, eyes fixed not on the crowd but on the performers — students bringing to life stories shaped quietly by an artist who chose to wear khaki without ever giving up on his art.