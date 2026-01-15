Kerala School Arts Fest: For this full-time policeman, part-time playwright, stage is an extension of life

KOCHI: On Thursday morning, amid the colour, chaos and cadence of the Kerala School Kalolsavam, a policeman will slip quietly into the audience. He will not enforce order or keep watch — but will witness the performance of his wards.

Sunil Chandiroor, a civil police officer with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), will arrive at the kalolsavam venue straight from duty. For him, the festival is not just a cultural spectacle but a deeply personal moment: Two plays written and directed by him will be performed by students he trained in his precious free time.

He joined the police force in 2003, but long before the uniform became part of his identity, theatre had claimed his heart.

Reading plays, writing scripts and watching performances were hobbies he never outgrew; passions he quietly nurtured alongside a demanding career in law enforcement.

The Chandiroor, Alappuzha, native’s journey as a mentor began unexpectedly around 11 years ago. A teacher, impressed by a social-awareness skit staged by Kerala Police, approached him with a simple question: Would you train schoolchildren for a drama competition? Sunil did not hesitate. He wrote a play, trained the students and watched them perform. Cherthala Government Girls High School became the first chapter in a journey that would later stretch across schools in Cherthala, Ernakulam and Kottayam.