Kerala School Arts Fest: From familiar sounds to fresh takes, young artists electrify mimicry arena

THRISSUR: The mimicry stage at the 64th State School Arts Festival was more than just a competition; it was an immersive experience that transcended simple imitation. The young talents, who transformed the sounds of their surroundings into vibrant acoustic waves, made the venue, Town Hall, vibrate with energy and excitement.

The performances began with the familiar calls of birds and animals but quickly evolved into the complex sounds of the modern world. From the harsh clatter of construction machinery and the rhythmic rumble of a departing train to the roar of an aircraft piercing the clouds, the audience was left spellbound. The students’ ability to recreate musical instruments through vocal percussion, mimicking DJ parties and cinematic background scores (BGM), turned the stage into a high-energy concert.

This year’s performers broke away from traditional styles to bring something fresh to the stage. They effortlessly navigated through generations of cinema, transitioning from the iconic voice of megastar Mammootty to the trendy nuances of young actor Naslen.

The inclusion of contemporary hits, such as songs by rapper Vedan resonated deeply with the younger audience. The accurate renditions of political figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were met with thunderous applause.

A talented lineup of young artists from various corners of Kerala brought this spectacle to life. Making his third appearance at the state level, Ajin C V of St George’s HSS, Muthalakodam, Idukki, won the hearts of both judges and spectators, while first-timer Alwin Antony of St Joseph HSS, Mathilakam, Thrissur, left a lasting impression. Akshijith A of Govt Boys HSS, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram; Ishan Shan of SNGHS, Kochi; Sachindas of GHSS, Thrikkavu, Malappuram, were among those who added their unique spark to competition.