No imposition, this multi-lingual UP school in Thiruvananthapuram celebrates its students’ diversity

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students and teachers were busy with last-minute preparations on Tuesday. The cultural programmes to celebrate harvest festivals was about to start.

For many, it was an uncommon sight – children dressed in colourful costumes, gearing up to perform skits to mark Lohri. However, for some students of Government UP School in Virakupurakotta, it invoked memories of their respective homelands.

As many as 79 of the school’s 139 students hail from other states, including Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar and Tamil Nadu. While the number of migrant school students is on the rise across the state, the Virakupurakotta school goes the extra mile, adopting unique activities like a mixed-language assembly, to ensure integration of all students.

The school has been the second home to migrant students since the early 2000s, said the teachers. School officials said the parents have different professional backgrounds – some are labourers and mobile shop workers in the nearby Thakaraparambu electric street, while some own hotels and bakeries in the city.

Since most of these children join the school at a young age, there is hardly a language barrier, asserted the teachers. “And some of us know Hindi very well,” said one.

Every day at the school starts with a 20-minute assembly attended by all students, with the language switching between Malayalam, English and Hindi weekly.