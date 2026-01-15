Thousands witness Makarajyothi at Sabarimala

SABARIMALA: In a surcharged atmosphere of religious fervour and gaiety, thousands of devotees witnessed Makaravilakku after adorning Thiruvabharanam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa at 6.41 pm on Wednesday.
Immediately after the deeparadhana, Makarajyothi was visible on the eastern horizon amid chanting of Swamiye Saranamayyappa....Earlier on arrival of Thiruvabharanam in front of the sreekovil, thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru and melsanthi E D Prasad received the sacred golden attire and performed the deeparadhana. Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, Travancore Devaswom Board president K Jayakumar, members P Raju and Santhoshkumar, MLAs Pramod Narayan and K U Jenishkumar and chief police coordinator ADGP Sreejith were present.
The Malikappuram procession, carrying the thidambu, began from Malikappuram temple at 8pm with accompaniment of percussion instruments. The hour- long procession concluded in front of the Holy Steps at Lower Thirumuttam and returned to the Devi temple. The procession will conclude on January 18. At 5 pm, the Thiruvabharanam procession was accorded a reception at Saramkuthi by a team led by Sabarimala devaswom executive officer Biju. The team then led the procession to sopanam with Ayyappa Seva Sangam volunteers accompanying it on the one-km route.
Makarasamkrama pooja, the most auspicious time during the Malayalam year with the Sun switching to Utharayanam from Dakshinayanam, was performed at 3.08pm.
The thantri conducted neyyabhishekam using ghee from “mudras” brought by the representative of the Travancore royal family. After “abhishekam,” he distributed the ghee to devotees in front of the sreekovil. The three-day pooja, first time during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season, will begin on January 16.
As part of it, the thantri will light traditional lamps on each of the 18 Holy Steps, after decorating them with flowers and garlands. The ritual will conclude on January 18.
Record-high Revenue
Pathanamthitta: Sabarimala has recorded a historic surge in revenue during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season, with total income touching J429 crore, as of January 12, compared to J380 crore during the same period last year. Revenue from the sale of appam and aravana alone amounted to J190 crore this year. Cash offerings (kanikka) generated J110 crore. Counting of coins is progressing. Travancore Devaswom Board president K Jayakumar said 5.1 million pilgrims have visited the shrine for darshan.
‘2 clearances needed for ropeway project’
Kochi: The forest department on Wednesday informed the Kerala HC that two clearances — wildlife and forest — are required for the construction of the proposed ropeway from hill top to Sannidhanam via Pampa, Neelimala, Charalmedu and Marakkoottam. Wildlife clearance will be considered on January 19 by the National Board. Regarding the forest clearance, certain defects were noted, the department submitted in connection with a suo motu case initiated on the report of advocate commissioner.