Thousands witness Makarajyothi at Sabarimala

Makarasamkrama pooja, the most auspicious time during the Malayalam year with the Sun switching to Utharayanam from Dakshinayanam, was performed at 3.08pm.

The thantri conducted neyyabhishekam using ghee from “mudras” brought by the representative of the Travancore royal family. After “abhishekam,” he distributed the ghee to devotees in front of the sreekovil. The three-day pooja, first time during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season, will begin on January 16.

As part of it, the thantri will light traditional lamps on each of the 18 Holy Steps, after decorating them with flowers and garlands. The ritual will conclude on January 18.

Record-high Revenue

Pathanamthitta: Sabarimala has recorded a historic surge in revenue during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season, with total income touching J429 crore, as of January 12, compared to J380 crore during the same period last year. Revenue from the sale of appam and aravana alone amounted to J190 crore this year. Cash offerings (kanikka) generated J110 crore. Counting of coins is progressing. Travancore Devaswom Board president K Jayakumar said 5.1 million pilgrims have visited the shrine for darshan.

‘2 clearances needed for ropeway project’

Kochi: The forest department on Wednesday informed the Kerala HC that two clearances — wildlife and forest — are required for the construction of the proposed ropeway from hill top to Sannidhanam via Pampa, Neelimala, Charalmedu and Marakkoottam. Wildlife clearance will be considered on January 19 by the National Board. Regarding the forest clearance, certain defects were noted, the department submitted in connection with a suo motu case initiated on the report of advocate commissioner.