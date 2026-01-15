Two female students found dead in SAI sports hostel in Kollam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two female students were found dead in their room in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Kollam sports hostel on Thursday morning.

The girls, studying in Classes 10 and 12, were found hanging from the hook of the ceiling fans. The incident came to light when their training mates and coaches checked the room after the duo failed to turn up for morning session training.

The hostel is situated near the Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium. The girls were reportedly last spotted alive by their training mates around midnight.

The girls hail from Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts. Senior police officers visited the place to investigate the matter.