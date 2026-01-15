Vigilance registers case over Rs 35 lakh ghee sale irregularities at Sabarimala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case on the alleged irregularities in the sale of 'Adiya Sishtam Ghee', a sacred offering to the devotees.

S P Mahesh Kumar will lead the team. The Kerala High Court had earlier directed the Vigilance to probe the incident after the irregularities regarding the sale of ghee came to its attention via the report of the Sabarimala Special Commissioner.

Preliminary findings had revealed that within a short span of less than two months, an amount of approximately Rs 35 lakh was siphoned off exclusively from the sale of Adiya Sishtam Ghee. The proceeds from this offering form a crucial part of the Travancore Devaswom Board’s revenue.

The chief vigilance and security officer of the Travancore Devaswom Board disclosed that the sale proceeds of 16,628 packets of ghee sold from the counter situated in the Maramath Building were not remitted to the devaswom account.

The court pointed out that the Board had entrusted Preman, of Anugraha Veedu, Palakkad, with the task of filling 'Adiya Sishtam Ghee' into packets for sale at various counters. The contractor is paid at the rate of Rs 0.20 per packet for the assigned work. Significantly, the entire infrastructure for packing, which includes the packing machine, packing materials, and the ghee itself, is provided by the Devaswom Board.