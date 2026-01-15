Wikipedia@25: A success story scripted with Malayali contribution

KOCHI: When Wikipedia launched in 2001, its premise – that anyone, anywhere could help build a reliable encyclopaedia – felt naive, even outlandish. Twenty-five years on, that openness has survived not only naysayers but algorithmic feeds, paywalls and more recently, generative AI. In Kerala, which boasts a strong reading culture, Wikipedia’s story is linked to that of its volunteers.

Spanning all age-groups, interests and careers, they write, correct and curate content on the platform, which sees over 4 billion visits each month. Dr Neetha Hussain began her tryst with Wikipedia 15 years ago, with an article on a local chutney. A few days later, she was enthralled to find other editors had improved it. “I was drawn in by this collaborative spirit,” she said.

As a medical student, she noticed how little reliable health information existed in Malayalam. “There was a lot of misinformation circulating in Malayalam,” Neetha recalled, particularly around conditions like diabetes and hypertension, where medication is discouraged. Expanding those articles on Wikipedia became, for her, a way to counter false narratives.

In 2018, during the Nipah outbreak in Kerala, Neetha researched the disease and curated a dedicated article.

“I knew nothing about the disease, but started researching for my own understanding and for writing the article. Eventually, others joined in,” Neetha said. Today, that article has crossed 1.9 million views.