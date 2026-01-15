Woods are dark and deep... and govt has obligation to keep – for a life of sacrifice

IDUKKI: For 29 years, Vijayalakshmi S has taught from a lone classroom hidden deep inside the forests of Idukki, choosing chalk and compassion over comfort and security. Living among the Muthuvan tribal community of Edalipara – cut off from roads, phone signals and even her own family -- she educated first-generation learners on a salary that never matched her sacrifice.

Now, after decades of quiet service, the tribal development department has formally taken note of her case and submitted a detailed proposal to the government seeking a salary hike and related benefits, raising fresh hope that long-overdue recognition and support may finally come her way.

The school in Edamalakkudy was opened in 1997 under the Integrated Tribal Development Programme (ITDP). Today, it remains one of the last two single-teacher schools in Idukki district. Vijayalakshmi, now 56, was integral to the institution from the very beginning, living within the settlement and teaching children whose parents were largely unlettered. Over the years, she has educated an entire generation of tribal youths, many of whom now serve in the forest and tribal development departments.

Yet, her bond with the community runs deeper. The residents built her a house within the settlement, close to the school. She speaks the Muthuvan language fluently, dresses like tribal women and is given a place of honour at every public function. “I get students even from neighbouring settlements,” she says.