Wooed by UDF and LDF, political graph of KC(M) shoots up ahead of Kerala assembly polls

KOTTAYAM: Even five years after its shift to the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the strategic manoeuvres surrounding the Kerala Congress (M), a crucial political entity in Central Travancore, continue to play a significant role in the state’s political landscape. Although speculations over KC (M) once again jumping the ship and returning to the UDF have now been put to rest for the time being, the regional party’s influence in both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and LDF is expected to persist leading up to the upcoming assembly elections.

As informal negotiations with KC (M) reached an advanced stage, the Congress was optimistic about the potential reintegration of KC (M) to bolster the UDF’s position, particularly given its substantial support base in Central Travancore. While the UDF and the KC (M) have publicly dismissed any talks between them and the possibility of a shift in alliances for now, there are indications that informal discussions may continue behind the scenes.

Despite its success in recent local body elections, the Congress is keen to secure a decisive victory in the forthcoming assembly elections. The UDF aims for a comprehensive win in Central Travancore, Thrissur, and the settler farmer areas of the Malabar region by consolidating the Christian votes, which traditionally forms the core support base of the KC (M).

Meanwhile, the KC (M) is concerned not only about its setbacks in the local body elections but also about the potential alienation of its loyal Christian voter base from the LDF. Despite efforts to address the issues raised by the Church, KC (M) could not fully alleviate the Church’s concerns.