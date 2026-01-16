A telling sign of Super League Kerala's success

KOCHI: When the Kerala Football Association (KFA) announced the state squad for the 79th Santosh Trophy on Thursday, the headline was easy enough to spot. Of the 22 players selected, 21 have cut their teeth in Super League Kerala (SLK). And nine are Santosh Trophy debutants with only the domestic-franchise league as their main senior experience.

It is a stark departure from the days when Kerala’s Santosh Trophy squads were dominated by institutional teams and a handful of seasoned veterans.

“We’ve seen a lot of new competitions come up in the past few years, and that has transformed our ecosystem,” said KFA president Navas Meeran.

“These tournaments,” he added, “have led to new stadiums, more competitive matches, and a broader pool of talent. Super League Kerala is just one piece of that larger puzzle.”

The squad composition underscores this shift. All three goalkeepers have SLK backgrounds, and nearly half of the defenders and midfielders are fresh faces who made their name in the two-seasons-old league. The attacking lineup is even more telling.

Four of the seven strikers will be making their Santosh Trophy debut. Players like Muhammed Sinan A P and Muhammed Ashique K arrive without prior state or university representation, a feat unthinkable even a few years ago. Their inclusion signals a growing confidence in SLK.

Head coach Shafeeq Hassan — who too has an SLK background, having worked with current champions Kannur Warriors FC — emphasised that the league helped them “cast a wider net and find players from all over the state”.