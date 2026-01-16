A telling sign of Super League Kerala's success

KOCHI: When the Kerala Football Association (KFA) announced the state squad for the 79th Santosh Trophy on Thursday, the headline was easy enough to spot. Of the 22 players selected, 21 have cut their teeth in Super League Kerala (SLK). And nine are Santosh Trophy debutants with only the domestic-franchise league as their main senior experience.
It is a stark departure from the days when Kerala’s Santosh Trophy squads were dominated by institutional teams and a handful of seasoned veterans.
“We’ve seen a lot of new competitions come up in the past few years, and that has transformed our ecosystem,” said KFA president Navas Meeran.
“These tournaments,” he added, “have led to new stadiums, more competitive matches, and a broader pool of talent. Super League Kerala is just one piece of that larger puzzle.”
The squad composition underscores this shift. All three goalkeepers have SLK backgrounds, and nearly half of the defenders and midfielders are fresh faces who made their name in the two-seasons-old league. The attacking lineup is even more telling.
Four of the seven strikers will be making their Santosh Trophy debut. Players like Muhammed Sinan A P and Muhammed Ashique K arrive without prior state or university representation, a feat unthinkable even a few years ago. Their inclusion signals a growing confidence in SLK.
Head coach Shafeeq Hassan — who too has an SLK background, having worked with current champions Kannur Warriors FC — emphasised that the league helped them “cast a wider net and find players from all over the state”.
“While the SLK gave the players the platform, they delivered the performances,” the head coach pointed out.
Indeed, for players like Muhammed Jaseen M, the youngest goalkeeper in the squad, the league was a game changer.
“A year ago, I couldn’t have imagined making the squad so quickly. SLK gave me a taste of what it’s like to keep up a fitness regime and handle the intensity,” Jaseen told TNIE.
Sandeep S, who plays in a defensive role, shared a similar story. “Exposure to foreign players, technical staff, and the high-intensity environment makes a difference. You come out of the Super League a better player who also knows how to handle pressure,” he explained.
Striker Sinan said, “The Super League was my big break. For many youngsters, it’s a shortcut to be noticed.”
Muhammed Ashar N A agreed, pointing out, “The real camp started the moment we played those Super League matches.”
Even players like Ashique, who had limited game time due to injuries, found the league transformative. “Just five matches in a professional setting gave me the push and the exposure I needed,” he said.
Coach Shafeeq said as much. “What the league does is keep the players match-ready all year. It doesn’t just build skills. It builds match fitness, tactical flexibility, and the ability to play back-to-back games,” he elaborated.
Further, club representation reinforces the Super League’s impact. Calicut FC alone contributes seven players to the squad, the highest from any single club, followed by Kannur Warriors FC (5). Thrissur Magic FC (3), Malappuram FC (3), Thiruvananthapuram Kombans (2) and Forca Kochi (1) make up the rest of the 21 SLK players.
Experience has not been abandoned either, with 13 players in the squad having played Santosh Trophy before.
Aluva resident Sanju, 31, who plays for Kerala Police and has worn the state team jersey in five Santosh Trophy campaigns, is the captain. His fellow defender, 29-year-old Manoj M, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram and plays for Calicut FC, is the vice-captain.