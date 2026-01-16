After prisoners' wage hike, Kerala govt to deduct one-third for victims

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following an increase in wages for prisoners engaged in jail chores, the state government will implement its 2024 order mandating deduction of 30 per cent of the remuneration of the inmates as part of the Victim Compensation Scheme. The amount deducted will be spent on compensating the victims of crimes.

The state government in November 2024 had ordered remitting one-third of prisoners’ earnings from jail chores to the Victim Relief Fund and asked the prisons department to comply with the directive by January 2025.

However, the order was kept in abeyance after the prison department responded that the inmates were getting paltry wages and deducting one-third of that would cause a crisis. The department also had suggested that the order be implemented after the government revises the prison wages.

The state government on January 9 increased the wages of the inmates by about 140%, making it conducive to implement the order. As per the new revision, inmates engaged in menial jobs have been classified into three groups: skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled. The skilled workers will get Rs 620 per day, while the semi-skilled and the unskilled will earn Rs 560 and Rs 530, respectively.