AICC survey suggests Abin Varkey for Aranmula, Sandeep for Palakkad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Based on survey conducted by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Youth Congress national secretary Abin Varkey is likely to be fielded from the Aranmula assembly constituency in Pathanamthitta for the 2026 assembly election.

Congress’ move to field Abin Varkey against the two-term CPM MLA Veena George is to wrest the Aranmula seat from the Left front. Both Veena and Abin belong to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC).

Former Alathur MP, Ramya Haridas, is expected to contest from Adoor assembly seat, a Scheduled Caste reserved seat currently held by CPI. In the 2021 assembly election, all the five seats from Pathanamthitta were won by LDF.

Meanwhile, the AICC is considering KPCC general secretary Sandeep Varier as a strong replacement for Rahul Mamkootathil, the ousted MLA from Palakkad as part of a broader exercise to realign candidates ahead of the assembly polls. Though Sandeep is the leading contender in Palakkad, Congress sources in the district said he is yet to give his consent, as Shafi Parambil plays a crucial role in the candidate selection process.

Party insiders said the leadership is giving greater emphasis on internal surveys and feedback from grassroots while finalising the candidate, with a focus on winnability, public acceptance and electoral viability.

Two popular DCC presidents, V S Joy of Malappuram, and Muhammad Shiyas, of Ernakulam, are also being considered for Thiruvambady seat in Kozhikode, and Kalamassery seat in Ernakulam, respectively. Though Joy was earlier considered for the Nilambur assembly by-election, he had to give way for Aryadan Shoukath, with the Congress leadership reportedly assuring him an assembly seat. Shiyas, a trusted lieutenant of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, rose to prominence following UDF’s comfortable comeback victory in Kochi Corporation election.