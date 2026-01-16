Church worker Nazar Hameed dies after accident during annual feast in Kerala's Idukki

IDUKKI: In a town where faiths coexist in quiet harmony, the death of Nazar Hameed has left behind a silence that prayers alone cannot fill.

The 61-year-old Muslim man, who devoted more than three decades of his life to serving St Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Church in Thodupuzha, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday after suffering an electric shock while cleaning the church premises during the annual church feast.

Nazar, a native of Karikode in Thodupuzha, was washing the church premises four days ago when the accident occurred. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Thodupuzha, where he remained under treatment. Despite efforts to save him, he passed away on Tuesday, sending shockwaves through the parish and the local community, which had come to regard him as one of their own.

For over 30 years, Nazar had been an inseparable part of the daily life of the church. From ringing the bell at dawn to lighting lamps, pouring oil, tying the ceremonial flag for the annual church feast, and coordinating weddings and funerals, Nazar was always present—quietly performing his duties with a devotion that transcended religious identity.

Saji P I, a committee member, said that Nazar’s dedication earned him immense respect from both parishioners and residents of the area. Manoj Kokattu, a district panchayat member, said Nazar’s absence has left a void that cannot be easily filled.

“Nazar was not just a worker. From lighting the lamps every morning to tying the flag for the annual feast, he did everything without hesitation for the past three decades. None of us ever thought we would lose him like this. His life was a message that humanity is above religion and caste,” Manoj said.