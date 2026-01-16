CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate second phase of Vizhinjam port development on January 24

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the construction of the second phase of development works at the Vizhinjam International Port on January 24 at 4 pm. Port Minister V. N. Vasavan will preside over the function.

The event will also mark the launch of export-import cargo services at the port, enabling full-scale trade operations, and the opening of the newly constructed port road connecting Vizhinjam to the National Highway bypass.

The second phase is being taken up with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. Once completed, the expansion is expected to raise the port’s annual capacity from 1.5 million TEUs to 5 million TEUs. As part of the works, the berth length will be extended from 800 metres to 2,000 metres and the breakwater will be expanded from 3 km to 4 km. The phase also includes the construction of a railway yard, a multipurpose berth, a liquid terminal and a tank farm.

Railway connectivity to the port will be developed through a 10.7 km track, including a 9.2-metre tunnel, for which land acquisition is currently under way. Road connectivity to the national highway has already been approved, with plans for a cloverleaf interchange to support large-scale commercial activity.