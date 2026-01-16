Internal dissent over alliance shift puts KC(M) in a spot

KOTTAYAM: Consensus eludes top leaders of the Kerala Congress (M), compelling the leadership to decline a call from the UDF, even as pressure mounts on the party from the powerful Christian community including Catholic Church to switch its political allegiance.
Although KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani was reportedly open to rejoining the UDF, stringent objections from top leaders, including its minister Roshy Augustine, Government Chief Whip N Jayaraj and Ranni MLA Pramod Narayanan, put the party chairman on backfoot.
The divide was starkly evident during its parliamentary party meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram last week, where these three out of five MLAs of the party reportedly opposed accepting the UDF’s invite, leaving the chairman in a difficult position.
Meanwhile, there were reports that Roshy had the backing of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This has forced Jose to withdraw from the move.
Amid the buzz, a crucial meeting of the KC(M) steering committee will be held in Kottayam on Friday.
‘A section fears anti-incumbency wave is likely to affect KC(M)’s prospects’
This is the first meeting of party’s larger body after public discussions over shifting party’s political alliance surfaced.
The meeting is expected to be clamorous with two opinions persisting in the party over shifting political allegiance ahead of the assembly elections. While a section of leaders is strongly advocating for moving to the UDF, citing a possible anti-incumbency wave against LDF government, others led by Roshy, Jayaraj and Pramod are opposing the move.
“If we examine the local body election results in detail, there wasn’t any anti-incumbency factor. Moreover, we cannot change the alliance based on a single electoral defeat. Do we change schools if student fails an exam? If the UDF is confident of winning the election through anti-incumbency factor, why are they seeking KC(M)’s support? asked Jayaraj.
According to reliable sources, several leaders, including Poonjar MLA Sebastian Kulathungal, former MP Thomas Chazhikadan, Kottayam district president Lopez Mathew and others are pressing for a shift in the alliance, fearing that an anti-incumbency wave may have pronounced impact on KC(M). They are also reportedly unhappy that party chairman does not make due consultation in party forums before taking any political decision.
“It is a fact that anti-Pinarayi sentiments are profound among people, which was evident in the previous Lok Sabha and local body elections. Presenting our achievements may not prevent a defeat if there is a prevailing wave against the government. The party leadership must acknowledge this ground reality,” said a leader on condition of anonymity.
They also refuted claims from the opposing side that it is too late to consider an alliance shift, asserting “better late than never.”
The meeting to be presided over by the party chairman is expected to discuss all these opinions. Meanwhile, rival Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph has also scheduled a meeting in Kottayam on the same day. Although the meeting is convened to felicitate the elected local body members of the party, the leadership intends to make it a show of its strength in the Kerala Congress stronghold of Kottayam. Party chairman P J Joseph will inaugurate the meeting.