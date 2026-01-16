Internal dissent over alliance shift puts KC(M) in a spot

KOTTAYAM: Consensus eludes top leaders of the Kerala Congress (M), compelling the leadership to decline a call from the UDF, even as pressure mounts on the party from the powerful Christian community including Catholic Church to switch its political allegiance.

Although KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani was reportedly open to rejoining the UDF, stringent objections from top leaders, including its minister Roshy Augustine, Government Chief Whip N Jayaraj and Ranni MLA Pramod Narayanan, put the party chairman on backfoot.

The divide was starkly evident during its parliamentary party meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram last week, where these three out of five MLAs of the party reportedly opposed accepting the UDF’s invite, leaving the chairman in a difficult position.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Roshy had the backing of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This has forced Jose to withdraw from the move.

Amid the buzz, a crucial meeting of the KC(M) steering committee will be held in Kottayam on Friday.

‘A section fears anti-incumbency wave is likely to affect KC(M)’s prospects’

This is the first meeting of party’s larger body after public discussions over shifting party’s political alliance surfaced.

The meeting is expected to be clamorous with two opinions persisting in the party over shifting political allegiance ahead of the assembly elections. While a section of leaders is strongly advocating for moving to the UDF, citing a possible anti-incumbency wave against LDF government, others led by Roshy, Jayaraj and Pramod are opposing the move.