JRP to seek two seats in Kerala assembly polls; CK Janu likely in Mananthavady

KOZHIKODE: Soon after the Janathipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) was inducted as an associate member of the United Democratic Front (UDF), the party has announced that it will seek two seats in the upcoming assembly elections – Mananthavady and Balussery. This development has brought renewed focus on the possible candidature of senior tribal leader C K Janu, especially in Mananthavady, which she describes as her political and social “root”.

Explaining the party’s stand, Janu said Mananthavady was a natural choice given her long-standing association with the region, while Balussery was being sought as it is a scheduled caste-reserved constituency. “Mananthavady is where my political journey and struggles began. Balussery is an SC-reserved seat, and we believe both constituencies are crucial for ensuring true representation of marginalised communities,” Janu said.

With the JRP formally aligning with the UDF, political discussions in Wayanad have intensified around Janu’s possible entry into the fray from Mananthavady. She has already expressed her willingness to contest from the constituency and has urged the UDF leadership to consider her candidature seriously.