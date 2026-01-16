KCBC urges Kerala government to halt rushed plan for catechism teachers’ welfare fund

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has urged the state government to drop any hasty move to launch a welfare fund for Sunday School teachers, stating that the proposal requires wider consultation and clarity on its structure and should not be pushed through without adequate discussion.

The government appointed Justice J B Koshy Commission, tasked with studying the backwardness of Christians in Kerala and suggesting remedial measures, has submitted its report and it is now under the government’s consideration.

However, the report has not been published so far, and only an unofficial government letter, believed to contain some of the commission’s recommendations, is available in the public domain, KCBC said in a statement.

The council said faith training in the Catholic Church is a dedicated service and not treated as employment, with teachers receiving no wages or remuneration.

Since religious education is the private responsibility of the respective faiths, KCBC maintained that the Catholic Church does not support the idea of a government funded Sunday School welfare scheme.

KCBC flagged concerns over the manner in which the welfare fund idea was introduced during a meeting chaired by the director of the Minority Welfare Department on December 29, 2025, as part of implementing the commission’s recommendations.