Kerala School Arts Fest: A dedication through ottanthullal

THRISSUR: Keeping his elder brother in mind, Class 8 student Lalkrishna filled the stage with a heartfelt display of love through his ottanthullal performance. His elder brother, who passed away four years ago, had been a talented figure in the field of thullal.

“He wished that I too studied the art form and grew into a great artist. This performance is my dedication to him, not to win a cultural festival,” said Lalkrishna.

As he performed on stage, his father, mother, and younger sister stood by, tears in their eyes, sharing the memory of their beloved. The calm and gentle expressions on Lalkrishna’s face, his every step and every hand movement carried his love and devotion for his lost sibling.

The student’s performance became an example of the harmony between artistic beauty and personal experience. It conveyed that art is not merely a competition, but a light of relationships, love, and cherished memories. Each thullal step, revived in memory of his elder brother, is certain to remain forever in Lalkrishna’s heart.