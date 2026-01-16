Kerala School Arts Fest: Crowd stunned as Bhasmasura’s demise brought to life

THRISSUR: When Meera Krishnan of GHSS Mankada, Malappuram, took the stage with her Kerala natanam performance, an ancient tale was vividly brought back to life on a contemporary stage.

Though she was enacting the very-familiar story of the dramatic killing of the Hindu-demon Bhasmasura, her riveting performance — with her swift, precise footwork and powerful expressions — left the crowd spellbound. Kerala Natanam, a classical temple dance-drama, combines intricate facial expressions, synchronised hand gestures, and rhythmic footwork to narrate stories from the mythology.

When Meera brought the story to life, the stage itself seemed to pulse with the energy of her performance, erupting in cheers. The moment of Bhasmasura’s downfall, dramatised through Meera’s nuanced movements, reflected on how performances like hers not only preserve traditional art forms but also inspire the next generation of artists.