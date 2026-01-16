Kerala School Arts Fest: Rhythmic strides keep boys of Vellachal at home on stage

THRISSUR: Tribal dance forms were included as a special part of the Kerala School Kalolsavam competitions in 2025 and they have since become one of the most popular events of the festival. This year too the tribal dance performances happening at Venue 3 — ‘Neelakurinji’, at the Thekkinkadu Maidan — are drawing huge crowds, with competition hotting up on-stage.

‘Mangalam Kali’, based on the traditional wedding dance form of the ‘Malavettuva’ and ‘Mavila’ communities in the hilly regions of Kasaragod and Kannur districts, had 18 teams in the fray. And among them, the showstoppers were an all-boys group from the Government Model Residential School, Vellachal, Kasaragod, a school dedicated to students from the tribal community.

All 12 boys, who grew up watching and performing the dance form, were confidence personified as they were already familiar with its rhythm and movement.

“We perform this at home and have also seen our parents doing this regularly during wedding ceremonies in our village,” a team member said.

The team, trained by Satheesh, consisted of students from Classes 9 and 10.