Kerala School Arts Fest: Struggle behind 15 minutes of bent posture for ‘mangalam kali’

THRISSUR: Two ambulances parked at a safe distance. At least 10 volunteers carrying students on stretchers. Police officers clearing the path for the ambulance.

The scene is not from an emergency situation arising out of some accident, but the back-stage scenes at the venue of the tribal art form ‘mangalam kali’.

The competition in the higher secondary school category had around 30 performances from various parts of the state. While there is a packed audience to absorb the rhythms of the art form, the performers were left struggling to cope up with the pressure.

“While the students are having to wait a bit longer than expected for their turn, what makes the situation more difficult is the 15-minute-long performance. The entire mangalam kali is performed in a bent posture,” a teacher from Malappuram district.

Two students sing while two others set the rhythm for the dance.