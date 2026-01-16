Kerala School Arts Fest: Thullal purveyor Manalur stamps his class on wards

THRISSUR: At kalolsavams over the years, there has been one individual who has stamped his strong and inspiring presence on the ottan thullal competition. After retiring from the police force, Manalur Gopinathan has devoted his entire life to thullal, one of Kerala’s most vibrant and traditional temple art forms.

This year, too, he is active along with his disciples, two of whom – Adhithyan, a Class 10 student of St Joseph’s School, Pavaratty, and Heera, a Plus-I student of PBMGHSS, Kodungallur-Mathilakam – are part of the competition. Along with the performances of his wards, the presence, guidance, and encouragement of their guru add a special brilliance to the stage.

Even during his service as a police officer, Manalur stood apart with his deep passion for thullal. After retirement, he dedicated his life to the study, practice, and teaching of temple arts. He is a respected guru with numerous disciples not only across Kerala, but in other parts of India and abroad.