Kerala's Congress to swing to poll mode with Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Mahapanchayat’

KOCHI: The Congress’ decision to organise a ‘Mahapanchayat’, perhaps the first event of its kind, to honour representatives who were elected in the recent local body elections, indicates a shift to full election mode as the party prepares for a long-term campaign to face the assembly elections.

The event to be held in Kochi on January 19, in which the Lok Sabha Opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to speak, will bring together more than 13,000 party workers across the state, including the 7,800 representatives who won the local body elections.

By bringing together ground-level workers along with candidates who won and lost in the recent elections, the party is focusing on strengthening the organisational base and building the morale of workers.

According to state Congress president Sunny Joseph, the organisational base of the party is strong. “The victory in the recent local body elections indicates that the organisational strength of the party is strong. The event, bringing together all candidates, will further strengthen the party, and it will go beyond the upcoming assembly elections,” he told TNIE.