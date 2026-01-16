Mahamagha rituals to begin today at Thirunavaya

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking the commencement of the Mahamagha Mahotsavam, special poojas will begin at Thirunavaya on January 16. The rituals will be conducted under the guidance of Swami Abhinava Balananda Bhairava. Devotees from various Hindu traditions of Kerala will be performing deity worship and ancestral rites in accordance with their respective customs.

From 6 am on Friday, during the auspicious time of Trayodashi Thithi combined with Pradosham and Moolam Nakshatra, the Veerasadhana Kriya of the Pitru Yagna will be performed under the leadership of Acharya Ayinipulli Vaishakh.

This ritual, conducted across five time cycles, is based on the belief that when departed ancestors attain satisfaction and peace, karmic obstacles in the lives of their descendants are removed and prosperity is restored.

On Saturday, from 6 am, during the auspicious period of Chaturdashi Thithi with Moolam–Pooradam Nakshatra, the Vedic Shraddha ritual will be conducted under the leadership of Acharya Cherumukku Vaidikan Vallabhan Akkithirippad.