Muslim League misused religion for election gains, alleges SDPI

KOZHIKODE: Accusing the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) of continued provocations even after the elections to local bodies, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has blamed the IUML of misusing religious institutions and symbols on the campaign trail.
“The IUML resorted to hitting below the belt during the election campaign and propagated that those who cast their votes in favour of the SDPI will come under the scanner of central agencies. The League said there is no point in voting for SDPI candidates because they will be in jail even if they win the election,” Basheer Kannadiparamba, Kannur district president of the party, said in a press release.
“The League blatantly misused religion to entice and threaten voters. The mahal committees were used to influence voters, who were told that people would boycott burial services if IUML candidates were defeated. Moreover, NRI organisations under the IUML splurged money on the campaign and offered jobs to voters in the Gulf,” he said.
The release said the IUML widely used religious symbols instead of fighting the elections politically. “Messages of persons in religious attire seeking votes for the IUML were circulated through social media, including WhatsApp. The religious scholars were compelled to assert that voting for the IUML would ensure entry to heaven.”
It added that the League paid the bank loans of persons who were in financial crisis and electronic gadgets were distributed to influence voters. The SDPI demanded an investigation into the source of funds used for the campaign. The release said that the party had no qualms in joining hands with the RSS/BJP to defeat the SDPI in areas where the party was strong.
Basheer said the IUML sought the help of the BJP in wards such as Mattabram, under Thalassery municipality. “The IUML created trouble at various places in Peravoor assembly constituency after the elections. The aggression on the part of the IUML has become a law and order issue in Kannur and we will be forced to resist the attack with the support of the people,” he said.
It may be recalled that there were violent incidents involving IUML and SDPI workers at some places in north Kerala after the elections. SDPI local leader Salim Punathil was attacked allegedly by IUML workers in Azhiyur, Kozhikode last month.
Counter attack
Earlier in the week, district committee member of the Muslim Students Federation, the student wing of IUML, Muhammad Nizam, suffered serious injuries in the attack by an alleged group of SDPI workers in Muzhakkunnu, near Iritty.