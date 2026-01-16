Post poll setback, CPM begins house-visit drive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Determined to overcome its recent electoral setback and win back its mass base, post the local body poll debacle, the CPM has launched a massive house visit campaign across the state. Party general secretary M A Baby led the door-to-door campaign in the state capital on Thursday.

The party has decided to launch a major house visit campaign, similar to the exercise it undertook after the Lok Sabha poll defeat in 2019, to explain the party position and to address people’s concerns. The campaign was led by the then state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The ongoing CPM campaign till January 25, to be led by senior leaders including state secretary M V Govindan, aims to explain the party position on the Sabarimala gold theft row too. Baby along with party local leaders and cadre visited houses at Mannanthala.

“We’ve launched this initiative to listen to the people, understand their issues and hear their opinions and criticism. Going by my experience, they listen to us,” said Baby. Minister Mohamed Riyas who led the house visit in Kozhikode said the government and the party will bring in necessary changes, as per people’s opinion. “We ask them what are the sectors that need more focus from the government, and for their opinions and suggestions,” he said.

Realising that there is a mass sentiment against the Left, the CPM has decided to reach out to the people to understand their pulse. The campaign is also aimed at collecting people’s feedback on the 10-year rule of the Pinarayi government.