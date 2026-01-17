Kerala

14-year-old schoolgirl critically injured in acid attack in Wayanad; neighbour arrested

The victim sustained 40% burns, primarly in her face causing severe injuries to her eye.
The victim was admitted to Mananthavady Medical College Hospital before being shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after doctors assessed her injuries as critical.
The victim was admitted to Mananthavady Medical College Hospital before being shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after doctors assessed her injuries as critical.(Representative Image)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KALPETTA: A 14-year-old schoolgirl was seriously injured in an acid attack reported from Pulpally in Wayanad district on Friday.

The victim, a tribal student from Priyadarshini unnati, was initially admitted to Mananthavady Medical College Hospital before being shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after doctors assessed her injuries as critical.

Police have arrested a 55-year-old neighbour, Raju Jose, in connection with the incident.

According to preliminary findings, the accused had demanded the girl’s Student Police Cadet uniform and allegedly carried out the attack in a fit of rage after she refused.

The victim sustained 40% burns, primarly in her face causing severe injuries to her eye.

The accused is currently in the custody of the Pulpally police and is being questioned in detail. An investigation is under way, and police said further details are expected to emerge.

Acid Attack
arrested
burn injury

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com