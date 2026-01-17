CPM plans strategies to regain ground in Kerala, Bengal, Tamil Nadu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gearing up to retain the sole Left bastion in the country and winning back its mass base in three other states, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam, in the upcoming assembly elections, the CPM began its central committee meet on Friday.

The top leadership is expected to discuss and assess the ground situation in Kerala, especially the Left setback in the local body elections, involvement of certain party leaders in the Sabarimala gold theft in addition to the door-to-door campaign launched by the party leadership. The three-day CC meet decided to launch united pan-India agitations against the anti-people policies of the BJP regime at the Centre.

Party general secretary M A Baby introduced the political report at the CC meeting presided over by politburo member B V Raghavulu. Baby highlighted the need for the party to consolidate its strength while ensuring unity among secular and democratic forces.

The party leadership also condemned the Union government’s anti-agricultural worker, anti-farmer, anti-worker and anti-people laws and policies.