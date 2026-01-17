KC(M) chairman Jose rejects alliance shift rumours; reaffirms loyalty to CPM, CM Pinarayi

KOTTAYAM: Reaffirming his political commitment to the CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had embraced the Kerala Congress (M) during its time of crisis, party chairman Jose K Mani has asserted that the party will remain in the LDF.

In an implicit response to the reported pressure from powerful Christian groups, particularly the Catholic Church, to realign, Jose underscored his stance by listing the party’s contributions to the Christian community.

He made the party’s stand clear after a meeting of the KC(M) steering committee held in Kottayam on Friday. Although there were two strong opinions persisting in the party over shifting political allegiance ahead of the assembly polls, those who opposed the move gained prominence in the steering committee.

Putting an end to days-long speculation, Jose said the shifting of political allegiance was an unopened chapter. “When we were kicked out of the UDF, it was comrade Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM, who embraced us. We have no hesitation in stating this publicly. Hence, our political stance is firm that we will move ahead with the LDF. There is no need to discuss an unopened chapter,” Jose said.

He also refuted reports of discussions with the UDF, but evaded queries on his phone conversation with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

He presented a comprehensive list of issues where the KC(M) has actively intervened, particularly in support of the Church.

The list included the concerns raised by Church over the forest buffer zone issue, human-animal conflict, crisis in teacher recruitment in aided schools, Forest Amendment Bill, Munambam land dispute, nuns’ arrest in Chhattisgarh, ration cards, inclusion of Sister Mary Benigna’s poem in the syllabus of Class VIII, and declaration of Maundy Thursday as a public holiday.