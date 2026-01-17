Kerala police department carries out major reshuffle; second time this month

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has carried out a major reshuffle -- the second this month.

Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar, IG Traffic and Road Safety Management, has been transferred as Kochi commissioner, while incumbent Hari Sankar has been posted as DIG, Armed Police Battalions.

Kozhikode City Police Commissioner Narayanan T will be DIG, Thrissur Range. Incumbent Arul R B Krishna has been amde DIG, Ernakulam Range. Internal Security SP Jaidev G will be Kozhikode city commissioner.

Kollam commissioner Kiran Narayanan has been transferred as SP, Internal Security. Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Police Chief K S Sudarsan will take charge as Ernakulam district police chief. Inccumbent Hemalatha will replace Kiran in Kollam.

Kozhikode Rural District Police Chief K E Baiju has been posted as AIG, Coastal Police, replacing Padam Singh, who has been posted as deputy commissioner, Law and Order and Traffic, Kozhikode city.

Thiruvananthapuram Deputy Commissioner Farash T has been posted as Kozhikode Rural district police chief.

Wayanad District Police Chief Taposh Basumatary will be deputy commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram. He is replaced by Arun K Pavithran, who was Deputy Commissioner, Kozhikode city.

Women Battalion Commandant Mohammed Nadeemuddin has been posted as SP, Railways. J Mahesh, Deputy Commissioner, Kochi city, has been posted as district police chief, Thiruvananthapuram Rural, while Railways SP Shahansha K S has been appointed as deputy commissioner, Kochi city.