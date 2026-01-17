Kerala School Arts Fest: Poorakkali enchants all with vibrant celebration of tradition

THRISSUR: In the land renowned for its poorams, the venue ‘Mandaram’ witnessed a different yet vibrant celebration as poorakkali emerged as one of the most captivating highlights of the 64th Kerala School Kalolsavam on Friday.

With powerful ritual chants and vigorous movements, the performances provided a feast to the eyes and ears of the audience who were drawn into the energy of the ancient art form.

The students of Memmunda HSS, Kozhikode — Jithu, Dikshith, Adil, Pranav, Pranavdev, Hiran, Alan, Vishnu, Navathej and Swaroop — delivered a power-packed performance that set the tone for the event. Trained by Guru Narayanan, who has been teaching poorakkali for over 43 years, the students presented the ‘Onnam Niram’ and ‘Rendam Niram’ with remarkable precision. Beginning with invocations to Lord Ganapathi and Goddess Saraswati, the performance unfolded through rhythmic sequences and concluded with episodes from the life of Lord Krishna, reflecting both devotion and discipline.

Adding to the spectacle were students from MGM NSS HSS, Langattur, Kottayam. Murukan, Devadathan, Jagan, Aju, Adithyan, Nivesh, Kashi, and Devanandan held the spectators spellbound for nearly 20 minutes. Their high-energy choreography, perfect coordination, and commanding stage presence drew loud applause from all sides.

According to legend, poorakkali was originally performed in the celestial realm by the Naga Kanyakas (serpent maidens). Traditionally associated with Bhagavathi temples and sacred groves of North Malabar, the ritual art form is performed during the pooram festival in the Malayalam month of Meenam. Based on various myths and legends, poorakkali is performed from the first to the eighteenth ‘Niram’, each marked by distinct rhythms, patterns, and footwork. Deeply influenced by kalaripayattu, poorakkali demands exceptional physical agility and stamina.

The performers’ panther-like movements and precision stood as a tribute to a rich cultural legacy, captivating the Thrissur audience