Kerala School Arts Fest: Youngsters busy capturing memories

THRISSUR: The visitors were piqued to see teenage boys moving around in groups of two around the venue and near the stages, trying to get that perfect angle. These young men have been handed a big responsibility - chronicling the 64th Kerala School Arts Festival.

According to Athil Jo Tomy, a Class 8 student, Chaldean Syrian HSS, they have been deputed by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) to click photos of all the events happening in every venue.

“There are 50 of us engaged in this endeavour. All the pictures that we take will be uploaded on School Wiki,” said Athil, who cranks the camera along with his schoolmate and Class 9 student Adinath C C. He added that the camera and the instructions on its operation were provided by the Little KITE club in the respective schools.