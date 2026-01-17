Kerala's ayurveda wellness sector high on global demand as new markets open up

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s ayurveda wellness sector is riding high on global demand, with steady guest arrivals expected through March. While numbers from Germany --traditionally the state’s dominant source market -- have seen a dip of nearly 50%, operators say the shortfall is being offset by visitors from smaller European nations such as Lithuania, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia, along with several other emerging regions. This is the first time many of these markets are registering significant inflows, industry insiders said.

According to stakeholders, overall business has risen by around 10% this season. Arrivals from Arab countries have also registered a notable increase. Tourism operators believe the shift reflects both widening global awareness and new market openings. Ayurveda Promotion Society (APS) president Sajeev Kurup said ayurveda and wellness properties are fully booked till March.

“Germany used to be our strongest market, but that crowd is now opting for Sri Lanka. However, Central and East European bookings have grown considerably, and we are seeing steady arrivals from Ukraine and Russia. We are finally reaping the benefits of the promotion efforts over the past decade,” said Sajeev.

“Traditionally, the season gathers momentum in September-October, but this year it began in November, owing to changing weather patterns and other factors,” he added.