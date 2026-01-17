Kerala’s road safety drive triggers nationwide curb on ‘10-minute delivery’ claims

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: What began as a road safety intervention by the motor vehicles department (MVD) against the ultra-fast delivery services of platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato, BigBasket, and Swiggy in December has now escalated into a nationwide curb by the Union labour ministry.

Officials with the MVD and the labour department said the Union government’s directive to halt “10-minute delivery” claims would strengthen their efforts to ensure road safety and provide a better work environment for gig workers, most of whom are youngsters.

In the third week of December, the MVD, alarmed by repeated instances of rash and negligent driving by two-wheeler delivery personnel, issued notices to online-delivery companies, directing them to follow road safety rules and make them part of their corporate policies.

“It was the fastest result on a road safety matter in the Month of Road Safety,” said Transport Commissioner C Nagaraju. He said the department would closely follow up on compliance on the part of the companies and dark stores.

They were given 15 days to streamline their delivery time lines and align their safety policies with existing road safety regulations. The commissioner warned that failure to comply within the stipulated time frame would result in further legal action against the firms.