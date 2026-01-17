Kochi sees surge in domestic, international tourists

KOCHI: The gateway to Kerala tourism is living up to its name, as evidenced by the tourist buses plying on the thoroughfares of Kochi and the multi-lingual crowd thronging the well-catalogued tourist spots in the district.

According to sources in the tourism industry, this tourism season has been excellent, since there has been a significant increase in the number of tourists, both domestic and international, arriving in Ernakulam, especially in Kochi.

“The 2025 tourism year has been a good one, and we can see a similar trend happening this year too,” an official with the state tourism department told TNIE, adding that Ernakulam took the top spot when it came to tourist arrivals, due to airport access and the good accommodation infrastructure.

According to Geethu Mohandas, a travel influencer from Ernakulam, Kochi is a must-visit place in the itinerary of every domestic and foreign traveller. “Fort Kochi, Mattancherry and Kadamakudy are places that feature high on the list,” she said.

Another factor that has brought great visibility to Kochi is its back-to-back mention in international travel magazines and platforms. Also, the reels of picturesque sights in and around Fort Kochi and Mattancherry posted on social media by various content creators, especially those from North India, have piqued interest.