Pet shop owners, breeders criticise Kerala govt's mandatory registration rule

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has directed all pet shops and dog-breeding units to secure mandatory registration under the State Animal Welfare Board (SAWB), a move that has sparked widespread criticism.
The directive follows the government’s decision to fully implement the Pet Shop Rules, 2018, and the Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules, 2017, and aims to ensure accountability, improve animal welfare and curb illegal pet trade and unregulated dog breeding.
Kerala has around 10,000 pet shops and thousands of breeders. They will no longer be allowed to operate without the SAWB’s registration certificate. Designated officials from the board and animal husbandry department will conduct site inspections and submit assessment reports before the licenses are approved. The local self-government (LSG) department has also instructed LSG institutions not to issue trade licenses to pet shops or breeding units unless they hold a valid SAWB registration.
Ahead of executing the rules, the board will organise 15-day awareness classes across the state for pet shop owners and breeders, starting this week, an SAWB official told TNIE.
“We are not planning to enforce the rules right away. Fair time will be given for compliance,” said the official.
The decision has triggered resentment among pet shop owners and breeders, particularly small-scale breeders who form a major share of the unorganised sector. They termed the Rs 5,000 registration fee levied by the board, in addition to the trade licence fee imposed by the LSGIs, as unfair.
“The decision to impose the Pet Shop Rules and Breeders Rule was taken without any prior consultation or discussion with us,” said P Rajesh, secretary of All Kerala Pet Shop Owners Association. “Imposing hefty fee for registration is a burden on those already struggling to stay afloat. Not a single shop in the state will be able to comply with the rules.
The industry provides livelihood to thousands, particularly small pet shops. They will have no option but to shut down,” he said. He said though the association had been in touch with the authorities, the decision was taken without listening to stakeholders.
The breeders warned that small-time operators, unable or unwilling to meet the new norms, may abandon dogs in their possession, exacerbating the stray dog problem.
Satheesh Kumar S, secretary of All Kerala Dog Breeders Association, said thousands of families survive on the business. “This will ruin their livelihood. People will also be forced to abandon the animals,” he said.