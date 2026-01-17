Pet shop owners, breeders criticise Kerala govt's mandatory registration rule

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has directed all pet shops and dog-breeding units to secure mandatory registration under the State Animal Welfare Board (SAWB), a move that has sparked widespread criticism.

The directive follows the government’s decision to fully implement the Pet Shop Rules, 2018, and the Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules, 2017, and aims to ensure accountability, improve animal welfare and curb illegal pet trade and unregulated dog breeding.

Kerala has around 10,000 pet shops and thousands of breeders. They will no longer be allowed to operate without the SAWB’s registration certificate. Designated officials from the board and animal husbandry department will conduct site inspections and submit assessment reports before the licenses are approved. The local self-government (LSG) department has also instructed LSG institutions not to issue trade licenses to pet shops or breeding units unless they hold a valid SAWB registration.

Ahead of executing the rules, the board will organise 15-day awareness classes across the state for pet shop owners and breeders, starting this week, an SAWB official told TNIE.

“We are not planning to enforce the rules right away. Fair time will be given for compliance,” said the official.

The decision has triggered resentment among pet shop owners and breeders, particularly small-scale breeders who form a major share of the unorganised sector. They termed the Rs 5,000 registration fee levied by the board, in addition to the trade licence fee imposed by the LSGIs, as unfair.