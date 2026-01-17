Sabarimala gold theft case: Former TDB president refutes ‘misleading’ media reports

PATHANAMTHITTA: Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prasanth has accused certain media outlets of spreading misleading and factually incorrect reports in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft controversy, even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe monitored by the Kerala High Court is progressing effectively.

He said the SIT investigation, under the High Court’s close supervision, has already led to the arrest and remand of the key accused - Unnikrishnan Potti, Govardhan and Pankaj Bhandari - while serious investigations are continuing against others.

The firm stand of the government and the devaswom board has been that not even a grain of gold belonging to Lord Ayyappa should be lost, and that anyone responsible, irrespective of status, must face the law.

Prasanth said that the board expressed concern over attempts by some sections of the media to link the present case with alleged irregularities in the 2025 restoration of the Dwarapalaka sculptures, calling such claims baseless. It clarified that the SIT is primarily probing lapses that occurred in 2019, based on a vigilance report which pointed out serious procedural violations at the time, including lack of transparency and failure to follow mandatory rules.

In contrast, he said procedures followed in 2025 were completely transparent. Despite requests, Potti was not allowed to transport or even view the sculptures. The restoration work was carried out under the supervision of the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner, Devaswom Vigilance and Security, and several senior officials, with detailed mahazars and continuous video documentation. The sculptures were taken to Chennai and reinstalled at Sabarimala on October 17, 2025, in accordance with a HC order.