Sabarimala Padi pooja scandal: Vigilance calls for crackdown on corruption

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Sabarimala gold theft case sends shockwaves across Kerala, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (VACB) intelligence wing has warned of entrenched corruption and irregularities at the hill shrine, notably in the allotment of the prized ‘padi pooja’ offering.

In a ‘source report’, the intelligence wing calls for a sustained and precise action to root out the malpractices at Sabarimala, carried out with the active connivance of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) staff and their agents.

The report, accessed by TNIE, notes that 18 types of poojas and 39 kinds of offerings are performed at the shrine, with malpractices detected in the manner the TDB staff intervened in several rituals for monetary gain. In the case of padi pooja, the bookings are full till 2041.

The intelligence report flags that most of these slots were cornered by TDB staff and their benamis, and later resold to devotees at steep premiums.

The official rate of padi pooja is Rs 1.37 lakh, and the benamis charged devotees up to 10 times that amount. To conceal the fraud, the names of the actual devotees who paid for the ritual were not recorded in TDB documents. The report further states that many of those who booked padi pooja in the past five years did not perform the ritual, with the slots instead being auctioned to higher bidders.