Vaji Vahanam given to thantri as per religious text: Yogakshema Sabha

KOCHI: Alleging a concerted effort to create a false narrative against Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru for having kept the Vaji Vahanam in his house, Yogakshema Sabha, the social organisation of Brahmins in Kerala, said it was handed over to the thantri as per religious texts.

Addressing media persons in Kochi, Yogakshema Sabha president P N D Namboothiri said Thantra Samuchayam, the authentic religious text on temple customs and rituals, says the thantri has the right to keep the Vaji Vahanam.

“It was handed over to Rajeevaru by the Devaswom Board publicly. By seizing the Vaji Vahanam from the thantri’s house, the SIT is creating a narrative that he has stolen it. The approach of temple haters who maintain silence on changing gold to copper in the records and point fingers at the thantri and melsanthi (chief priest) is doubtful,” Namboothiri said.

He said people won’t be willing to keep an article with divinity at home. “The Devaswom Board had handed over the Vaji Vahanam to the thantri after studying the procedure. He was holding the Vaji Vahanam in his house legally. Is it right to seize an article given willingly to a person from his house and then allege theft,” he asked.