Crucial verdict in Cheruvally estate land case tomorrow

KOTTAYAM: In a decision which is expected to have far-reaching impact regarding the fate of legal disputes over the ownership of plantation estates in Kerala, the Pala sub-court will deliver its verdict on Monday in the Cheruvally Estate land dispute case between the state government and Ayana Charitable Trust under Believers Church.

The verdict is expected to set a precedent and prove crucial in resolving a broader spectrum of ownership disputes affecting plantation estates throughout Kerala.

This verdict will be the first among 25 cases currently pending in various courts across Kerala, involving disputes between the state government and various plantation owners including Harrisons Malayalam Plantation Limited. The verdict is all the more crucial for the government as Cheruvally Estate is the site identified for the proposed Sabarimala International Greenfield Airport in Erumeli.

The state government filed the suit in the Pala sub-court in 2019 for recovering the 2,263-acre estate situated in Erumeli South and Manimala villages. The government contends that the land is state property, which was unlawfully transferred by Harrisons Malayalam Limited (HML) to the Ayana Charitable Trust, formerly known as Gospel for Asia, in 2005.

In 2015, M G Rajamanickam, a special officer appointed by the state under the Kerala Land Conservancy Act to review plantations on long-term leasehold, found the transaction of Cheruvally Estate was illegal and ordered the resumption of land.