End of Rs 9k aid to Wayanad landslide survivors triggers worries

KALPETTA: The landslide survivors in Wayanad are facing acute distress after their monthly financial aid of Rs 9,000 was discontinued. The aid had been extended to families who lost their livelihoods in the disaster.

Originally announced for three months, the aid was extended until December 2025 after widespread criticism. With the support now withdrawn, many families say they are struggling to survive, as a significant number of them are yet to regain a stable source of income.

Local business owners have alleged that no compensation has been provided to commercial establishments damaged in the landslide. Although the government had announced the aid with the promise that rehabilitation would be completed within six months, the project remains unfinished.

The government had taken responsibility for supporting the victims until the proposed township was completed and families were able to return to normal life. “I had a permanent job, but I lost it after the disaster. There are many like me,” said Rasheed, a member of the Janakeeya Action Committee.